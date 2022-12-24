Entertainment

Honey Singh opens up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Dec 24, 2022

Honey Singh has opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Punjabi singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has opened up about his mental health during a recent interview. He said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder years ago, and he has been struggling to make a comeback. Adding that a lot was going on in his life when he was ill, Singh said that he focused on fixing his health but at a huge cost.

Why does this story matter?

Bipolarity is a mood disorder characterized by mood swings.

Not just Singh but celebrities across the world have been doing their bit to de-stigmatize mental health issues by openly talking about their own experiences.

Celebrities, including Prince Harry, Deepika Padukone, and Selena Gomez, have been opening up about their struggles with mental health issues. And now, Singh's statement has come as the latest one.

Singh identified illness when he developed psychotic symptoms

In an interview with TV-radio host Siddharth Kannan, Singh said he realized something was wrong on the sets of TV show Raw Star (2014). He said, "When I collapsed...I [was diagnosed with] bipolar disorder and started to have psychotic symptoms on the sets of Raw Star, I realized something was wrong with my brain, something had happened to it. I wanted to rectify it."

Singh's family warned him of being sued

Singh said that his family, however, told him about his contracts and how he may get sued. But he did not think about the contracts as his first priority was to fix himself, he added. Later, when the singer made a comeback, he was trolled for his weight gain. He said he could look after his fitness only after dealing with his mental health.

Singh's recent remix 'Yai Re' was received well by fans

Recently, Singh made headlines when he was spotted with his rumored girlfriend Tina Thadani as they walked hand-in-hand at an event in New Delhi. On the work front, the singer recently released the remix of the iconic 1990s hit track Yai Re from the movie Rangeela. The song featured the rapper alongside model Iulia Vantur in the party remix.