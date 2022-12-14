Lifestyle

New Zealand bans cigarettes: See 5 benefits of quitting smoking

There are 'n' number of reasons to quit smoking, and undoubtedly you are aware of many of them. When you crave nicotine, the first thing you probably do is flush out all reasoning from your mind. Since people generally do not realize the varied benefits they can get from quitting smoking, here is a list of five pros to help you with the process.

New Zealand passes law to ban smoking for future generations

Recently New Zealand passed a law that bans selling tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, punishable by fines up to NZ$150,000 (Rs. 80 lakhs). The ban will remain in place for a person's whole life.

Your quality of life will improve

More than anything else, quitting smoking will improve your quality of life - you save money, you don't smell of smoke, you can breathe easier and your body functions better. Those who quit smoking also report that food tastes better and their sense of smell improves. Most importantly, daily activities won't leave you out of breath, and you won't appear like a sluggish panting sloth.

Your cancer risk will plummet

Smoking does not only increase the risk of cancer in the lungs, but also in a host of other organs such as the bladder, kidney, liver, mouth, pancreas, and stomach. When you quit smoking, you reduce your risk of developing all types of cancers. Upon quitting, your risk of lung cancer reduces to the level of the average nonsmoker's risk by 15 years.

Your heart and lungs will get the rest they deserve

Quitting smoking could lower your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Just 20 minutes after your last cigarette, your heart rate and blood pressure plummet. Three months post-quitting, your circulation and lung function will improve. After one year of staying away from cigarettes, your risk of developing coronary heart disease will be half the risk of someone who smokes regularly.

Your reproductive health will improve

Quitting smoking increases oxygen levels in your blood. This, coupled with better circulation and improved lung capacity, will likely improve your sexual health. In men, smoking can cause erectile dysfunction due to reduced blood circulation. In women, even low levels of smoking can impact fertility significantly. During pregnancy, smoking can cause tissue damage in the unborn baby, particularly in the lungs and brain.

You will save a lot of money

If your deteriorating health doesn't concern you, maybe your financial health will. If you smoke a pack of cigarettes a day, you are spending at least Rs. 6,000 a month. And in a matter of one year, you'd be shelling up to Rs. 72,000! The money that you'd save could be spent on vacations, healthy foods, or simply invested in the stock market.