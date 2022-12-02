Lifestyle

5 morning beverages you should drink empty stomach

Dec 02, 2022

Start your day on a fresh note

Here's to your early morning self-care ritual. What you eat or drink the first thing in the morning impacts your energy levels throughout the day. Which is why nutritionists around the world urge people to be conscious of what they consume to break an overnight fast. So when you are empty stomach, sip on these five beverages to cleanse and kick-start your system.

Lukewarm lemon water

Sipping on a glass of lukewarm water with two tablespoons of lemon juice can offer a plethora of nutrients. Lemon is a rich source of Vitamin C, which is quite helpful in boosting your immunity and keeping you away from catching diseases. Not just that, it also helps your body maintain its pH levels and effectively flushes out all the toxins.

Lemon, ginger, black pepper, turmeric, cinnamon, and raw honey water

Loaded with various important herbs and spices, this concoction is incredibly good for the gut. Additionally, it's a godsend for people who suffer from stomach-related ailments like gastritis, acid reflux, and constipation. In fact, sipping on this warm and nutrient-rich beverage early morning on an empty stomach can boost your immunity, improve metabolism, and keep seasonal infections at bay.

Fresh wheatgrass juice

Consuming fresh wheatgrass juice first thing in the morning offers a number of potent health benefits. From helping you lose weight and treating skin ailments to reducing food cravings, improving immunity, and reducing fatigue, this magical concoction ticks all the boxes. In addition to this, it is also quite useful in treating arthritis, improving digestion, and detoxification of your system.

Warm water with tulsi drops

Tulsi is among the most cherished herb from the realm of Ayurveda for its health benefits. A glass of warm water with tulsi drops or simply drinking a cup of tulsi tea early in the morning is helpful in keeping your energy levels activated and your digestive system thriving. Additionally, it controls skin issues, blood sugar levels, and internal defense mechanisms, keeping you healthy.

Thyme, turmeric, ginger, and peppercorn water

If you are dealing with cold and mucus buildup, drinking thyme and peppermint concoction can do wonders for you. It also helps in clearing your nasal passage, which makes it the perfect winter beverage to enjoy. To make this, mix one tablespoon of thyme with one peppercorn, grated ginger, and turmeric powder in some water and boil for 10 minutes.