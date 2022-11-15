Lifestyle

On National Bundt Day, try this classic vanilla bundt cake

Bundt cakes can be of any kind and flavor, as long as they are baked in a Bundt pan.

Every year November 15 is celebrated as National Bundt Day. Bundt cakes can be of any kind and flavor, as long as they are baked in a Bundt pan. The donut-shaped fluted pan design was derived from a type of European cake called the Gugelhupf. Celebrate the day by baking a classic vanilla bundt cake and surprising your family with this freshly baked goodness.

Ingredients Ingredients you will need

Gather the following items: Four large eggs One and a half cups of granulated white sugar Three tablespoons of vanilla extract Two cups of all-purpose flour Two teaspoons of baking powder to add fluffiness Half a teaspoon salt to elevate the flavor of both the butter and vanilla Five tablespoons of unsalted melted butter Half cup milk Some powdered sugar to dust before serving

Step 1 Let's get started

Preheat your oven to 176°C. Grease a 12-cup bundt pan with cooking spray and dust it with flour. Now take a large mixing bowl, add the eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract, and beat the mixture until it is light and fluffy. In a separate and small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Step 2 Prepare the batter

In a bowl, add half of the flour, then half the melted butter, then half the milk, and mix lightly. Then the other half of the flour, the remaining melted butter, and finally the rest of the milk, and mix again. Make sure your batter needs to be combined well, but not over-mixed. Overmixing the batter will result in a tough cake.

Step 3 Bake the vanilla bundt cake

Pour the batter into the prepared bundt pan. Then place it into the preheated oven to bake for 30 to 35 minutes until the top of the cake is golden brown. Take the cake out of the oven and allow it to cool completely. If the cake is still warm the icing and powdered sugar will melt on the top.

Step 4 Frosting the cake

In a medium bowl beat the whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Add the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. Beat until combined. If the frosting is too thick, add 1-2 tablespoons of heavy cream and beat until the desired thickness is achieved. Pour the frosting on the cake and serve. Alternatively, you can simply dust the cake with powdered sugar and serve.