World Vegan Day 2022: Try these five lip-smacking recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 01, 2022, 06:30 am 2 min read

From ice cream to pizza, here are five vegan dishes you can make

Let's begin the month on a vegan note. World Vegan Day, celebrated annually on November 1, is the perfect occasion to indulge in food that's free of all animal products. It is one lifestyle practice that doesn't only cater to your health but also takes care of our planet Earth and the animals around us. Here are five vegan recipes to try today.

Chilled treat Vegan chocolate ice cream

Blanch some almonds and grind them with 1.5 cups of water. Strain it, put the liquid in a pan, and heat it for two minutes. Your almond milk is ready. Now, mix this with banana, cocoa powder, sugar, and vanilla essence. Blend and then freeze. After an hour, blend it again with a hand blender and freeze it for an hour. It is ready!

Soak some dates and figs in water for an hour. Drain the liquid and pat them dry. Grab a food processor and grind the dates and figs, along with some peanut butter and a handful of sesame seeds. Pulse until it turns into a sticky mixture. Spread this evenly on a tray and refrigerate for at least an hour. Cut into squares and serve.

The perfect dip Hummus with coriander

Soak some chickpeas overnight, boil them, and then strain the water. Now, blend them with chopped garlic, olive oil, lime juice, coriander, sesame paste, salt, and pepper to make a thick paste. If need be, add some chickpeas boiled water to it in moderation when blending. Pour the thick mixture into a bowl, garnish with olives and coriander, and serve.

Italian connect Vegan creamy spaghetti

Brush red paprika with some olive oil, and roast for 10 minutes. Peel it off, blend it with garlic, cashew butter, salt, sugar, and red chili flakes, and make a smooth paste. Add this to a pan, heat for two minutes, and squeeze in some lemon. Your pasta sauce is ready! Add boiled spaghetti to it, toss, and serve.

Greek-style Vegan pizza

Dissolve yeast in lukewarm water. Add some salt and pizza flour to it and knead it into a dough. Roll the dough into thin chapati, dust with flour, and place it on a baking sheet. Smear it with pizza sauce and drop veggies like olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, avocado, onions, and tomatoes on it. Layer with vegan cheese and seasonings, then bake and serve.