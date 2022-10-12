Lifestyle

Aids weight loss, improves hair quality: Some benefits of rambutan

Written by Sneha Das Oct 12, 2022

Rambutans are great for your overall health

Native to Malaysia, rambutans are furry bright red fruits with creamy white flesh like litchi. Loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, rambutans are great for your heart health, kidney function, digestive health, and immune system. They are known to lower the risk of cancer, reduce muscle cramps, and treat urinary tract infections, and anemia. Here are five amazing health benefits of the fruit.

Heart health Improves your heart health

Loaded with potassium, rambutan helps in the maintenance of blood pressure. The high fiber in this healthy fruit reduces the risk of coronary heart disease. Rambutan also promotes your cardiac muscle activity, lowers the amounts of LDL "bad" cholesterol, and elevates the levels of HDL "good" cholesterol. Daily consumption of this fruit reduces the risk of stroke and heart attacks.

Immune system Boosts your immune system

The high amounts of vitamin C in rambutan help strengthen your immune system and fight off disease-causing infections. According to research, rambutan helps inhibit viral replication and can aid your immune system in its ability to fight off pathogens more effectively. It also encourages the production of white blood cells which your body needs to fight off viruses and bacterial infections.

Weight loss Helps in weight loss

The fiber in rambutan helps keep you full for a longer time, prevents the likelihood of overeating, and aids in weight loss. The soluble fiber in this low-calorie fruit can dissolve in water and turn into a gel-like substance in your gut that helps slow down digestion and the absorption of nutrients. It also reduces starch and sugar amounts in the body.

Hair health Improves hair health

The antibacterial properties of rambutan help improve your hair health and prevent dandruff and other scalp issues like itching and hair fall. The copper in it treats hair loss. It also prevents premature greying and intensifies the color of your hair. The high amounts of vitamin C and protein in rambutan nourish your hair, strengthen the roots, and make it healthy.

Digestive health Promotes healthy digestion

The fiber contributes to your digestive health and prevents indigestion and other stomach problems. Packed with antibacterial properties, rambutan prevents constipation, treats diarrhea, and helps in killing intestinal parasites. The insoluble fiber in the fruit helps feed the good bacteria in your digestive system and enables your intestine to handle more complex foods without any difficulty.