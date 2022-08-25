Lifestyle

5 food items that can boost your metabolism

Written by Sneha Das Aug 25, 2022

These food items can increase your metabolism and improve your overall health.

Metabolism is a process by which your body converts the food and beverages you consume into energy. Increased metabolism helps you burn more calories while giving you more energy, thereby promoting weight loss. If your metabolism is low, then including certain food items in your diet can boost it and help you stay fit. Here are five of them that help boost metabolism.

Ginger is known to have excellent metabolism-boosting properties. Adding ginger to your meals or beverages increases your body temperature and metabolic rate, and decreases hunger levels at the same time. According to research, drinking warm ginger water with a meal may help you burn 43 calories more than drinking plain warm water alone.

Beans and legumes like peas, lentils, peanuts, black beans, and chickpeas are loaded with protein as compared to other plant-based foods items. According to studies, the high protein content and TEF (thermic effect of foods) in legumes requires your body to burn more calories to digest them, as compared to low-protein foods. Packed with fiber, they also offer some beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Broccoli contains a substance called glucoraphanin that helps in increasing metabolism. It is also loaded with vitamins A, C, and E, antioxidants, and fiber that offer several health benefits. Glucoraphanin helps lower blood fat levels, tunes up your metabolism, and prevents the risk of age-related ailments. This cruciferous vegetable may also protect against several kinds of cancer.

Chili peppers contain a chemical called capsaicin that can increase the rate at which your body burns calories, therefore boosting metabolism. Capsaicin also has the ability to reduce your appetite. Spicy meals infused with chili peppers give you a feeling of fullness and increase your metabolism. According to a study review, consuming 2 mg of capsaicin before each meal helps reduce calorie consumption.

Protein-rich foods like eggs are among the best options for boosting metabolism. One boiled egg contains about 6.29 grams of protein. In fact, protein helps to increase the metabolic rate as the body requires more energy to digest it than it needs for carbs and fats. According to studies, a high-protein diet boosts metabolism by up to 80-100 calories a day.