5 easy, healthy recipes using raw green papaya

Written by Lahari Basu May 19, 2022

Raw papaya is rich in minerals and vitamins and aids digestion (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Have you ever tried raw papaya sabzi or salad? Papaya is widely consumed as a fruit in our country, but what many people don't know is that you can cook a variety of dishes with raw papaya. Raw papaya is a powerhouse of minerals and vitamins and also aids digestion. Here are a few awesome but easy-to-prepare recipes using raw papaya.

#1 Som Tam Thai salad

Drain shredded raw papaya. Pound garlic and chilies finely; add jaggery and mash until it turns into a paste. Add long beans and pound to break them. Add peanuts and dried shrimp and pound to slightly break the peanuts. Add fish sauce, lime juice, and lime zest. Add shredded papaya and tomatoes. Once the tomatoes are just slightly crushed, sprinkle with peanuts and eat.

#2 Papaya curry

Cut papaya and potatoes into small cubes. Saute some bori (dried lentil dumplings) and keep them aside. Heat oil in a kadhai, saute bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cardamom, and clove; add the potatoes and papaya. Add turmeric, cumin, and coriander powders. Add water and cover. Once the potatoes are cooked add the boris and mix. Serve hot garnished with roasted peanuts and coriander leaves.

#3 Papaya fritters

Beat together all-purpose flour, milk, eggs, sugar, and a pinch of salt to make a batter. Chop raw papaya into thin slices and mix them with the batter. Heat oil in a frying pan. Take a ladle full of the mixture and shallow fry it in the form of a pancake. Cook each side until golden brown and serve the papaya fritters hot.

#4 Papaya paratha

Mix grated raw papaya, green chilis, garlic, ginger, garam masala powder, coriander leaves, amchur powder, pepper, and salt in a bowl. Make a paratha dough with atta, oil, salt, and water. Into small balls made from the dough, stuff the papaya mixture. Roll out the parathas and shallow fry them on a pan. Serve hot with ketchup or green chutney.

#5 Papaya peanut salad

Chop up raw papaya into thin slices. Chop bell peppers or capsicum in the same thickness and size. Also, slice up tomatoes in the same manner. Mix them all in a large bowl. To this add chopped coriander leaves, green chilies, olive oil, powdered sugar, salt, and lemon juice. Toss them well to mix everything. Partially crush roasted peanuts and sprinkle them over.