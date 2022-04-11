Lifestyle

5 popular coffee drinks for coffee lovers

There is absolutely nothing in the world that a steaming hot cup of coffee cannot fix. This delicious beverage is popular for quickly getting rid of fatigue and sleepiness. It is also great for boosting your energy levels. But coffee isn't limited to only that one black or frothy variant. Here are five popular coffee drinks that you must try.

#1 Americano

Americano coffee is the most popular Italian beverage that is made with espresso and hot water. The water in the coffee neutralizes the bitter flavor. Finely grind espresso coffee beans, add them to the espresso basket, tamp the coffee grounds and pull the shot on your espresso machine. Pour hot water into a mug with espresso. It must be 2:1 water to espresso. Enjoy!

#2 Cappuccino

Made with one-third steamed milk, one-third frothy foam, and one-third espresso, cappuccino is the most loved coffee drink of all. Cappuccino is slightly sweet, creamy, and a little bitter in taste. Prepare espresso using an espresso maker. Heat milk and froth it using a handheld frother until nice and foamy. Take one-third of the espresso, pour the frothed milk over it and serve hot.

#3 Mocha

Mocha is a sweet coffee drink that has the taste of a latte along with an aromatic chocolate flavor. It has a deep, velvety-smooth, and luxurious texture and tastes similar to hot chocolate. Add chocolate chips to a mug. Add espresso to it. Heat the milk along with maple syrup and froth it until foamy. Pour the milk into the chocolate espresso and serve.

#4 Iced latte

Iced latte is usually made using two shots of espresso, ice cubes, and a lot of milk. It's refreshing and slightly sweet in taste and smooth in texture. Mix two shots of hot espresso with two tablespoons of sugar and mix well. Place a lot of ice cubes in a glass and add the sweetened coffee to it. Pour milk, stir well and enjoy.

#5 Cold brew

Cold brew is the perfect iced coffee to enjoy during the summers. Its smooth, icy, slightly sweet, and less bitter in taste. First, grind the coffee beans until coarse in texture. Transfer them to a mug, add water and stir the mixture gently. Let the coffee steep for 12 hours. Strain the coffee, dilute it with water, add lots of ice cubes and serve.