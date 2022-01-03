Post-holiday cleansing: Detox with these 5 drinks

Post-holiday cleansing: Detox with these 5 drinks

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 03, 2022, 03:03 pm 3 min read

Detox drinks are colorful, rich, flavorful and hydrating

The holidays are over and with it, our unhealthy eating sessions should also come to an end. While it is essential to reduce sugar, fried, and greasy foods in your diet, it is also important to eliminate the toxins that unhealthy foods leave in your body. Detox drinks are the best way to get rid of them and clean your body from within.

Context Why does this story matter?

Detox drinks cleanse our system while hydrating the body. An overload of toxins can cause various health problems like gas, headaches, bloating, nausea, constipation, and skin problems. These drinks improve your overall health and boost metabolism. They also improve your liver functioning and help you to lose weight naturally and allow your body to get back on track.

#1 Coconut water with lemon and mint

Coconut water is one of the best natural drinks when it comes to rehydration and detox. This soothing beverage is rich in potassium that reduces water retention, thus preventing bloating. Lemon adds the goodness of Vitamin C to it. Add coconut water, chopped coconut meat in a jug. Then add lemon juice and stir well. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.

#2 Orange, carrot and ginger detox drink

This vibrant and immune-boosting drink is extremely healthy and will help you to detoxify your system in the most refreshing way. This nutrient-rich beverage is high in beta-carotene, fiber, and Vitamin C and tastes best when chilled. Pour some fresh orange juice into a blender. Then chop some carrots and ginger and blend everything well. Add some ice cubes and serve chilled.

#3 Turmeric and ginger tea

This detoxifying turmeric and ginger tea is the perfect way to cleanse your system. This healthy tea has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and also improves your metabolism and digestion. Add grated ginger and water into a saucepan. Boil the mixture and then add turmeric powder and a cinnamon stick. Let it brew and then add lemon juice and honey. Stir well and serve hot.

#4 Pomegranate and beetroot juice

Both pomegranate and beetroots are powerful antioxidants and the juice looks rich due to its vibrant red color. Both these ingredients help to cleanse and detoxify the digestive system. Cut the beetroot into small chunks and then take a handful of pomegranate seeds and blend well. Strain the juice and then mix some lemon juice, fresh aloe vera gel, and honey and serve immediately.

Information Cilantro and broccoli detox juice

Cilantro has anti-microbial properties and detoxifies the body. Broccoli stem is rich in fiber, Vitamin E, and potassium and helps you get rid of toxins. Blend broccoli stem, fresh cilantro, and chopped cucumbers with some water. Add some honey and lemon juice and serve chilled.