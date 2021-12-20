Lifestyle Proffee: All about the latest trending beverage

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 07:08 pm

The latest trending beverage proffee packs the goodness of both coffee and protein powder

Making a choice between a glass of protein shake and a warm cup of coffee is tough. But, thanks to the world of social media, there is a new and unique food item in the market. Proffee is here to let you enjoy the goodness of both coffee and protein shake at the same time. Here's more about it!

Definition What is Proffee?

Proffee, also known as protein coffee, is actually prepared by replacing the milk in your favorite cup of coffee with some protein powder. The recipe is supposedly healthy enough to be consumed in the morning and lets you reap the benefits of both beverages at the same time. Reportedly, the hot new beverage has also been approved by dietitians and fitness enthusiasts.

Benefits What are the benefits of drinking Proffee?

Proffee offers a solid dose of energy and fuel before you start your workout. Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system and helps to restore a person's energy while protein keeps you fuller for a longer time. Proffee provides both protein and nutrients, which you don't get from coffee. The power drink also boosts metabolism and nourishes your body.

Weight loss Can Proffee help you lose weight?

Adding some protein powder to your coffee can also help you to shed those extra kilos. Protein powder keeps you full for a longer time and promotes a feeling of fullness which will eventually prevent you from unnecessary snacking. Caffeine, on the other hand, also promotes weight loss. Research shows that caffeine lowers the level of hunger hormones and also boosts your metabolism.

Diet How can you incorporate Proffee in your diet?

If you are planning to incorporate this super trendy drink into your everyday diet, then we recommend you have a low sugar proffee as breakfast in the morning. You can easily skip your breakfast and have this instead to kick start your morning. You can also have some veggies along with your proffee. Have it 30-60 minutes prior to your exercise schedule.

Recipe How to make Proffee at home?

Before making the perfect proffee at home, don't forget to purchase a good quality protein powder and coffee powder. We would recommend selecting a protein powder without artificial sweeteners. To make proffee, mix one scoop of protein powder with some coffee powder and ice cubes and then stir the mixture well. You can also add a dash of cinnamon for some added flavor.