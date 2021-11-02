Don't like rice? You are losing out on these benefits

Published on Nov 02, 2021

Rice is a powerhouse of nutrients and you shouldn't avoid consuming it

Rice lovers know how blissful a bowl of that white grain feels, especially when mixed with your favorite dal. However, some believe that rice is not healthy and should be avoided by people who are on a weight loss diet. If you also believe the same, it's time you understand that rice is a powerhouse of nutrients. Here's all you need to know.

Energy

It is a natural booster of energy

If you think a bowl of rice would make you fat, you don't know the whole truth yet. Rice, rich in complex carbohydrates, enhances energy levels in your body and takes time to break down. And, this is why you feel full even after some hours. But keep tracking your intake as a lot of starchy food can be problematic for people with diabetes.

Ailments

You can also eat rice when your stomach is upset

Rice is known as the best alternative to recover from stomach ailments. The lightness rice offers makes it easy to digest and the fibers present in it also aid in decreasing constipation as well as several other stomach issues. However, too much white rice is also not good for health which is why, again, don't consume way too much.

Nutrients

Rice is a storehouse of nutrients, good for your heart

Did anyone tell you how good rice is for your heart? That's right! The white grain has an extremely low quantity of saturated fats but a high amount of good cholesterol, which is a good combination for your heart. Rice is also rich in vitamins such as vitamin D and niacin, and minerals like iron and calcium. It is rich in riboflavin, too.

Weight

Rice aids in weight gain or loss? Let's find out

Some studies say that rice helps you shed some pounds, while a few indicate the opposite if consumed in higher amounts. However, the fact that cannot be denied is rice helps you maintain a healthy weight. What's more, brown rice protects you against chronic diseases, while white rice gives you energy and restores glycogen levels after exercise. Do you need any more reasons?