A delicious olive oil dip you must try at home

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 04:07 pm

Olive oil dips are a popular accompaniment for bread and they are one of the many reasons for visiting an Italian restaurant. But haven't we all at some point stopped and wondered what goes into making it? Well, we have uncovered the secret, and here's a recipe that tastes just as good as restaurant dips. Look no further and whip it up already!

Ingredients

Assemble these ingredients before getting started

For the dip, assemble the following ingredients before getting started. You need 1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil (any brand of your choice), one bulb of garlic, 1 tbsp of dried herbs (basil, organ, and parsley), 1/2 tsp of garlic powder, 1/2 tsp of onion powder, salt, a pinch of paprika, and 1/2 tsp of white pepper and black pepper powder each.

Roast

Begin by roasting the garlic in the oven

Firstly, take a bulb of garlic and slice a little less than 1/4 of its top part to expose the cloves. Spread some olive oil on it and seal the garlic in aluminum foil. Roast this in a preheated oven for about 40 minutes or till you get a strong odor. You can also store this garlic in the fridge for later use.

Blend

Peel the garlic and blend it with olive oil

The garlic should be golden brown in color once roasted. Once the garlic has cooled down, peel the cloves. The amount of roasted garlic you use is truly dependant on your taste. Use half a bulb if you prefer a mild flavor or the entire one if you want a strong taste. Now, in a mixer, blend the garlic with the olive oil.

Serve

Add in the fresh herbs and serve with bread

Once you blend the garlic and olive oil, add in the remaining ingredients, including dried herbs, onion and garlic powders, pepper, paprika, and salt. You can substitute pepper with red chilli flakes as well. Mix well and leave it for about half an hour to infuse the flavors into the oil. There you go! Grab your favorite bread and dig into this delicious dip.