'Jurassic World Rebirth' to 'Metro...': Movies hitting theaters on Friday

An interesting bunch of new releases are set to hit theaters on July 4 (Friday). Whether you are looking for a grounded, soothing drama or an action-adventure, there's something for everyone. These include Anurag Basu 's much-anticipated romance drama Metro... In Dino and Siddharth 's 3BHK, among others. Here's a detailed look at the upcoming releases.

#1 'Metro... In Dino' The much-awaited musical romantic drama Metro... In Dino is directed by Basu and produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It's divided into four stories set in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

#2 'Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti' Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti, inspired by the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack in Gujarat, will also premiere on Friday. It presents a fictionalized account of the tragedy and the subsequent counter-operation. Directed by Ken Ghosh, it stars Akshaye Khanna as NSG officer Major Hanut Singh. Interestingly, this isn't a new film, but a repackaged 2021 film called State of Siege: Temple Attack, which was originally released on ZEE5.

#3 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Hollywood's Jurassic World Rebirth, the fourth installment in the Jurassic World series and seventh in the Jurassic Park franchise will also hit theaters on Friday. Directed by Gareth Edwards, it features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, among others. IMDb describes its plot as, "Five years post-Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough."

#4 '3BHK' Tamil family drama 3BHK, starring Siddharth, R Sarathkumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu and Meetha Raghunath will also be released on Friday. Written and directed by Sir Ganesh and produced by Arun Viswa under Shanthi Talkies banner, the film is based on a short story by Aravindh Sachidanandam. It is Siddharth's 40th movie!