In short Simplifying... In short Netflix is gearing up for a new period fantasy series, 'Rakht Brahmand', featuring Aditya, Samantha, and Wamiqa.

Initially planned as a film, the series promises a thrilling journey into a mystical world, filled with intrigue and drama.

The cast brings a wealth of web series experience, while the creators, Raj & DK, continue their successful streak on OTT platforms.

New Netflix period fantasy series on the horizon

Aditya-Samantha-Wamiqa to lead cast of Netflix's period fantasy 'Rakht Brahmand'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:04 pm Jul 20, 202401:04 pm

What's the story Netflix is reportedly gearing up to release a new period fantasy series, tentatively titled Rakht Brahmand, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Per Peeping Moon, the creators behind the popular web show The Family Man, Raj & DK, are involved as showrunners and producers through their D2R Films. However, they will not be directing the series; Rahi Anil Barve will be taking on the directorial duties.

Production details

'Rakht Brahmand' to begin filming in August: Report

Pre-production for the upcoming series has been in progress for the past six months, with filming scheduled to start in August, says the report. The series is targeting a global Netflix premiere in late 2025. Expectations are sky-high for the project, especially with Barve, acclaimed for directing the critically praised mythological horror film Tumbbad (2018), attached to it. However, an official update is still pending.

Show concept

It was initially conceived as a feature film

According to a source, the director has crafted a world that is mysterious and fantastical, a realm that has not been previously explored in Indian cinema. "Expect an incredible, exhilarating ride that will transport you into a world full of deceit and double-crossing, love and sacrifice, and destiny," the insider added. Initially conceived as a feature film, it was adapted into a web series due to the extensive material that couldn't be condensed into a movie format.

Cast background

Cast members bring extensive web series experience

This series marks Kapur's second venture into web series following his successful debut with Disney+ Hotstar's The Night Manager. Prabhu is embarking on her third consecutive project with Raj & DK after The Family Man 2 and the upcoming Citadel: Honey Bunny. On the other hand, Gabbi, already experienced with the web series format, will be participating in her fifth project after shows like Grahan, Mai, Jubilee, and Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley.

Ongoing projects

Raj & DK continue their successful work on OTT

Meanwhile, Raj & DK are continuing their successful partnership with Netflix, following the success of Guns & Gulaabs. They have recently wrapped up post-production for Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Prabhu, and are currently filming the third season of The Family Man for Amazon Prime Video. Another project in the pipeline is Gulkanda Tales, directed by Barve and featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu, and Patralekha in lead roles.