Samantha Ruth Prabhu to go on a hiatus after 'Kushi'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 05, 2023 | 10:06 am 1 min read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu decides to take a break from acting

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought-after actors in India, especially after the humongous success of The Family Man 2. Reports are rife that the Yashoda actor is set to take a hiatus from acting after completing Kushi and Citadel. Recently, the actor has had a tough time both physically and mentally as she battled Myositis.

'Citadel' and 'Kushi' are her upcoming projects

Prabhu will take this break to get additional treatment. Recently, she was in the US too. Reportedly, she has returned the advance payments to producers taken for other projects. She wrapped up the final schedule of Citadel in Serbia with Varun Dhawan. She is currently shooting Kushi with Vijay Devarakakonda. As we eagerly wait for her return, wishing her a speedy recovery!

