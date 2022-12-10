Entertainment

'Yashoda' to 'Kantara': 6 films for your OTT weekend watchlist

'Yashoda' to 'Kantara': 6 films for your OTT weekend watchlist

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 10, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

From 'Yashoda' to 'Kantara,' watch these six films on OTT over the weekend

The weekend is here and so is your OTT watchlist! At least six new films have been released over different OTT platforms including Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda, Rishabh Shetty's Kantara, and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G. If you are still wondering what to watch while in the comfort of your home, here are six films that should make it to your weekend watchlist.

'Yashoda' on Amazon Prime Video

Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role, Yashoda is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, December 9. Yashoda is a film that exposes the underbelly of India's surrogacy world. Helmed by Hari and Harish, the film has been rated as one of Prabhu's career-best performances. The film, a thriller, was released in the theaters on November 11.

'Kantara' (Hindi) on Netflix

One of the biggest blockbusters of 2022, Kantara was originally released in Kannada on September 30. Looking at its success, the film was re-released in Hindi on October 14, and in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on October 15, respectively. The film, helmed by Rishab Shetty, also saw him in the lead role, was released on Netflix on December 9.

'Blurr' on ZEE5

Starring actor Taapsee Pannu in a double role, Abhay Bahl's Blurr was also released on Friday, on the OTT platform ZEE5. The film is an Indian adaptation of filmmaker Guillem Morales's Spanish film Julia's Eyes. This film also marks the debut of Pannu as a producer; it has been bankrolled by her production house Outsiders Films. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Kruttika Desai.

'Doctor G' on Disney+ Hotstar

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Doctor G, which was released in the theaters on October 14, will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from December 11. The film, also featuring Shefali Shah in a key role, revolves around the struggles of a male doctor who wishes to specialize in orthopedics but lands up being a gynecologist. It was directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

'Christmas is Canceled' on Lionsgate Play

Directed by Prarthana Mohan, Christmas Is Cancelled became available for streaming on Friday, December 9 on Lionsgate Play. Starring actors Hayley Orrantia, Dermot Mulroney, and Janel Parrish in the lead roles, the story revolves around a daughter (played by Orrantia) who finds out about her father (Mulroney) dating his high-school romance (Parrish) and decides on separating the couple.

'Faadu: A Love Story' on SonyLiv

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu: A Love Story features actors Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher as the lead characters, Abhay and Manjiri. It is an unconventional love story of a Mumbai slum boy and a Konkani girl, who look at life differently. The film also shows how Abhay struggles to pick between love, greed, and need. It's available to watch on SonyLiv.