Netflix introduces 'Profile Transfer' to entice freeloaders to start anew

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 18, 2022, 01:09 pm 3 min read

Netflix has seen its subscriber base dropping consistently this year. (Photo credit: Netflix)

Netflix has taken a sly dig at freeloaders with a new feature called 'Profile Transfer.' It allows users to switch from an existing account to another without rebuilding their profile. The streaming giant has been testing this feature for months. It prevents personal data from being erased during an account switch. The company has been trying to get people to stop account sharing.

Why does this story matter?

Netflix is following a carrot-and-stick approach to deal with its password-sharing problem. The Profile Transfer feature is a carrot.

The company has been charging people extra for sharing their accounts with those outside the primary residence in five Latin American countries. That's the stick.

Punishment or reward, Netflix is coming to you, freeloaders. You can't blame them, considering the trouble they are in now.

Feature Recommendations, history, games, etc. can be moved with ease

'Profile Transfer' lets people move their "personalized recommendations, viewing history, My Lists, saved games and game handle, and other settings," to a new account. Netflix described the feature as a "much requested" one. It is now available worldwide. When the feature is available to you, the company will notify you via email. Profile Transfer can be always turned on or off.

Life changes Have the same Netflix experience through life changes: Netflix

In its press release, Netflix said it is launching Profile Transfer to keep the Netflix experience the same during life changes. For instance, when a relationship ends, it will be awkward to see your ex's profile in your Netflix account. Well, that's one of the reasons why the company has introduced this feature. There is one more reason behind Profile Transfer.

Freeloaders Company wants to reduce password-sharing among users

Throughout its press release and Help Center article about Profile Transfer, we can see Netflix passive-aggressively referring to freeloading. The company has been talking about cracking down on password-sharing. With it losing over 1.2 million subscribers in the first six months of 2022, the streaming giant considers getting moochers to move to their own accounts as a way to increase members.

How-to How to transfer a profile into a new account?

To transfer your profile, first, open Netflix on a web browser. Now open the 'Account' page. From the 'Profile & Parental Controls' section, select the profile you want to move. In the Transfer Profile section, tap on Transfer. Now, enter the new email address and password you'd like to use for the new account. Follow the rest of the prompts to complete the transfer.

To remember Profile Transfer only works with new accounts

Before you decide to transfer your profile from one account to another, there are some things you have to remember. You won't be able to transfer a profile to an existing account. It will only work with a new account. PIN-protected and Kids profiles can't be transferred to a new account. Transferred profiles won't be automatically deleted from the original account.