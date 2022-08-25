Technology

Netflix introduces its own 'Heads Up!' game exclusively for subscribers

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 25, 2022, 03:05 am 2 min read

Netflix has released its own version of the popular game "Heads Up!" and is exclusively available to subscribers. The "Netflix Heads Up!" is rolling out globally to all Android and iOS users in 15 different languages, including English, French, German, and more. Users can play the game with 28 decks that are inspired by some of the most well-known series on the streaming service.

Context Why does this story matter?

"Heads Up!" was initially introduced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where it was played holding actual cards.

After the game was converted into an app and released in May 2013, it shot to the top of the charts, amassing more than 70 million downloads and over 40 million players.

Nine years later, Netflix is now introducing its own version of this game.

The release of the "Netflix Heads Up!" coincides with Apptopia's recent revelation that less than 1% of Netflix's subscriber base, is enthusiastic about its games. The streaming giant introduced its gaming service in November 2021. Since then, it has continued to add new games to its library every month. The addition of the new title is part of its strategy to attract more subscribers.

Future plans "Netflix Heads Up!" brings service's total games count to 27

Given that Netflix recently lost almost one million subscribers, it's easy to understand why the company wants to invest more in games. The streaming giant views gaming as a way to expand as well as retain its current subscribers. The service now offers 27 games in total, including "Netflix Heads Up!" It intends to have more than 50 games on its platform by year-end.

Details How to play the game?

In "Netflix Heads Up!" one player gives a clue (without saying a word) to the one holding the phone on his forehead. The latter has a minute to guess the right answer before the timer runs out. To access the game, simply head to the "Games" section. It comes with 28 decks inspired by Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Squid Game, GEEKED, and Strong Black Lead.