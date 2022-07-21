Entertainment

When, where to watch Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary?

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 21, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary will stream on Netflix soon!

Kollywood power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got hitched in a lavish ceremony on June 9 in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. The couple had dated for over six years before finally taking the plunge. After a lot of uncertainty coiled around their wedding's streaming details, it has finally been confirmed that the rights have been bagged by Netflix. The premiere date is yet to be unveiled.

Why does this story matter?

Cupid struck Shivan and Nayanthara on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Thaan (2015) and they gradually became one of the most talked-about celebrity couples.

Naturally, their wedding was a headline grabber and the photos went viral within a few hours of Shivan posting them on his social media.

The ceremony was attended by the film industry's top faces, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

Netflix dropped some droolworthy pictures to build hype

These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars 🤩✨



BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY’RE coming to Netflix🕺💃it’s beyond a fairy tale!! pic.twitter.com/14poQwNAZv — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 21, 2022

Noted Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has directed the documentary

The documentary has been helmed by Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures. The untitled documentary will chronicle the couple's dreamy journey, passionate romance, and eventual wedding that sealed their "happily everafter." Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India said, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling and can connect with audiences in India and beyond."

Netflix called the nuptials a 'fairytale wedding'

Spilling further beans on the documentary, Bami shared her excitement about this one-of-its-kind project. "Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudev and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally see Nayanthara's journey," said Bami in a statement. She also termed the ceremony a "fairytale wedding."

What is the couple working on?

Nayanthara was last seen in O2. She is all set to share screen space with King Khan in Atlee's ambitious project Jawan, which will release on June 2, 2023. This will be her debut in Hindi cinema. She also has Gold in the pipeline alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. On the other hand, Shivan's next project will be AK62 (tentative title), featuring Nayanthara and Ajith Kumar.

