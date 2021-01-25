The shooting of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was stalled for a second time in Punjab. The film is currently being shot in Patiala, where it was reportedly disrupted by a group of protesting farmers who raised slogans against the movie's shoot. The farmers demanded that Janhvi and other actors should lend support to the farmers' agitation against three contentious farm laws.

Details The farmers want actors to support their cause

A source told The Times of India, "This is not an issue against any actor or film, the farmers wanted them to support their cause since agriculture is something that affects everyone." "Not just Janhvi, they also demanded that other Bollywood actors too should come out in support of the farmers." The movie's shoot was disrupted by protesting farmers earlier this month too.

Details How did the incident unfold?

As per reports, a group of protesting farmers had gathered around the film's shoot location. The shoot was then called off, after which Janhvi and the other cast and crew members returned to their hotels. The protesters then went to the hotel where the movie's team was staying and continued to raise slogans against them. However, no police complaint was filed in this regard.

History The film's shoot was previously stalled on January 11

This is not the first time that this movie's shoot has been stalled by protesting farmers. Earlier, its shooting was disrupted on January 11 at Bassi Pathana near Fatehgarh Sahib. Janhvi had then voiced her support for the farmers. "Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognize and value the role that they play in feeding our nation (sic)," she had written.

Movie What is 'Good Lucky Jerry' all about?