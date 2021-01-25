Kannada actor and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Jayashree Ramaiah was on Monday found dead in Bengaluru. As per reports, she had been allegedly battling depression for several months and was undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation home. It is being said that she had been disappointed with the lack of work opportunities. Here are more details on this.

Details A police case has been registered

Reports state the actor had been staying at the Sandhya Kiran Asharam in Bengaluru. Her body was recovered by the authorities of the Ashram, after the late actor's family members and friends informed them that she had stopped responding to messages and phone calls. A case has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli Police station and an investigation is underway.

Backstory She had earlier talked about ending her life

In June 2020, she had hinted that she wanted to end her life. Her post read, "I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression." After queries poured in on social media, she took down the post and reportedly wrote, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all (sic)." "I am unable to battle depression," she had said in another post in July last year.

Work A brief about Ramaiah's career

Ramaiah had started her career in the entertainment industry as a model and later ventured into acting with Imran Sardhariya's Uppu Huli Khara in 2017. She gained wider popularity after her stint in the TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada's third season. She also acted in a movie called Black, which was directed by Mahendra.

Suicide helplines If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help