Jaishankar: No compromise on farmers in India-US trade talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India's firm commitment to safeguarding its farmers' interests and strategic autonomy in ongoing trade negotiations with the United States . Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum, he emphasized that these "red lines" are non-negotiable for India. "Where we are concerned, the red lines are primarily the interests of our farmers and, to some extent, of our small producers," he said.

Trade tensions US pushing India to open markets to American agricultural products The trade talks between India and the US have been stalled over major differences, with the US pressuring India to open its markets to American dairy, poultry, and agricultural products such as corn and soybeans. However, India continues to resist these demands due to concerns over genetically modified crops and their potential impact on health and the environment.

Political commitment Modi's stand on protecting farmers' interests Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also publicly committed to protecting farmers' interests. In his Independence Day speech, he said, "Modi is standing like a wall against any harmful policy related to farmers, fishermen, and cattle rearers of India." Jaishankar also took a firm stand on India's strategic autonomy regarding Russian oil imports. He said decisions would be taken in the national interest despite external pressures.