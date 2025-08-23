Gadkari reveals new deadline for Bengaluru-Chennai expressway
The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway won't be ready this year after all—Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just confirmed the new finish line is now between December 2025 and March 2026.
Delays are mainly due to land acquisition hurdles in Karnataka, environmental clearances, and rock blasting near homes in Tamil Nadu.
NHAI to station home guards for safety
Even with these setbacks, major stretches are close to done: Bethamangala-Byreddypalli is at 90%, Gudipala-Walajahpet at 88%, and Byreddypalli-Bangarupalem at 70%.
Once open, expect a much faster three-hour trip between Bengaluru and Chennai and less traffic on NH-44 and NH-48.
For now, there are some safety worries since two-wheelers have been sneaking onto unfinished sections; NHAI plans to station home guards until security fences go up.
Plus, reports for new expressways linking Bengaluru with Hyderabad and Pune are already in the works.