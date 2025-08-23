Gadkari reveals new deadline for Bengaluru-Chennai expressway

NHAI to station home guards for safety

Even with these setbacks, major stretches are close to done: Bethamangala-Byreddypalli is at 90%, Gudipala-Walajahpet at 88%, and Byreddypalli-Bangarupalem at 70%.

Once open, expect a much faster three-hour trip between Bengaluru and Chennai and less traffic on NH-44 and NH-48.

For now, there are some safety worries since two-wheelers have been sneaking onto unfinished sections; NHAI plans to station home guards until security fences go up.

Plus, reports for new expressways linking Bengaluru with Hyderabad and Pune are already in the works.