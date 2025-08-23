Youth near Parliament was going to Dubai, says official

After last year's smoke canister scare, security has been tightened

CISF didn't find anything dangerous on him, but did recover his Aadhaar and passport copies from his phone.

After some questioning, he was handed over to local police for further checks.

These incidents—especially after last year's smoke canister scare inside Lok Sabha—have put the spotlight back on how Parliament's security is being handled, pushing authorities to rethink their approach with stricter screening and new protocols.