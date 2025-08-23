Youth near Parliament was going to Dubai, says official
A 20-year-old was picked up by CISF on Saturday morning for acting suspiciously near Delhi's Parliament House Complex—just a day after another 20-year-old attempted to scale the Parliament wall by climbing a tree, but was apprehended before entering the premises.
The young man, who had come from Bengaluru and was about to fly to Dubai, was stopped around 9:30am between Rail Bhawan and Parliament House.
After last year's smoke canister scare, security has been tightened
CISF didn't find anything dangerous on him, but did recover his Aadhaar and passport copies from his phone.
After some questioning, he was handed over to local police for further checks.
These incidents—especially after last year's smoke canister scare inside Lok Sabha—have put the spotlight back on how Parliament's security is being handled, pushing authorities to rethink their approach with stricter screening and new protocols.