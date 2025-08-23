Jaishankar slams US-Pakistan for 'overlooking history' in Trump mediation claim

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pushed back against claims that the US helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum, he said both the US and Pakistan have a habit of "overlooking their history," responding directly to former US President Donald Trump's recent statements.

Jaishankar clarifies India-Pak ceasefire talks were not mediated by US Jaishankar made it clear that the ceasefire was reached through direct talks between India and Pakistan—no outside mediation involved.

He stressed, "On the issue of mediating (India-Pak conflict), since 1970s, for more than 50 years now, there's a national consensus in this country that we do not accept mediation in our relations with Pakistan."

He even pointed out that every American call he received is public on his X account.

Jaishankar reminds us of its 2011 Abbottabad raid To highlight ongoing trust issues, Jaishankar reminded everyone about the 2011 US raid in Abbottabad, where Osama bin Laden was found living under Pakistani military protection.

As he put it: "It's the same military that went into Abbottabad and found who there?"—a pointed reminder of past controversies.