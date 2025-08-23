JeM's digital funding to new markaz camps: What's Pakistan's role

JeM is advancing toward acquiring advanced weapons like drones

To dodge global scrutiny (especially from FATF), JeM now relies on over 250 mobile wallets to quietly move money—fueling a huge PKR 3.91 billion plan for 313 new "markaz" camps across Pakistan.

These spots double as training grounds and safehouses.

The group is also using social media for fundraising and is advancing toward acquiring advanced weapons like drones from the black market, with ISI approval.

All this shows just how adaptable—and persistent—JeM remains despite international pressure.