JeM's digital funding to new markaz camps: What's Pakistan's role
After India's Operation Sindoor in May, which hit Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) main base and camps, the group wasted no time bouncing back.
Even though key facilities were destroyed, JeM quickly shifted gears—moving from old-school cash funding to digital payments managed by Masood Azhar's family.
JeM is advancing toward acquiring advanced weapons like drones
To dodge global scrutiny (especially from FATF), JeM now relies on over 250 mobile wallets to quietly move money—fueling a huge PKR 3.91 billion plan for 313 new "markaz" camps across Pakistan.
These spots double as training grounds and safehouses.
The group is also using social media for fundraising and is advancing toward acquiring advanced weapons like drones from the black market, with ISI approval.
All this shows just how adaptable—and persistent—JeM remains despite international pressure.