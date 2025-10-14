Andhra Pradesh to set up South Asia's first 'Quantum Valley'

Andhra Pradesh is set to become the first state in South Asia to establish a "Quantum Valley." The initiative is being spearheaded by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu . Nara Lokesh, the state's IT, Electronics and Communications Minister, revealed this ambitious project during an interview with Moneycontrol. He said that India's first 158-qubit computer will be installed in Andhra Pradesh as early as January 2026.

Project details Quantum Valley is component of India's National Quantum Mission The Andhra Pradesh government is developing the Quantum Valley in Amaravati as a major component of India's National Quantum Mission. Launched in April 2023 with a budget of ₹6,000 crore until FY31, this project aims to put India on the global quantum computing map. In June 2025, CM Naidu and state officials unveiled plans for this ecosystem which will include a dedicated quantum computing center and research park among other facilities.

Operational timeline Ecosystem to be operational by January 2026 The Quantum Valley ecosystem is expected to be fully operational by January 1, 2026. Lokesh emphasized that Andhra Pradesh is ready to take the lead in quantum computing and wants to tap into National Quantum Mission funds. He said, "What we are saying is that we are ready to lead from the front. We want to access these funds (of NQM) and create a vibrant ecosystem that will help us grow."