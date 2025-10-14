Elon Musk's xAI is making video games using advanced AI
Elon Musk's company xAI is taking on companies like Meta and Google, who are also developing advanced AI for gaming and real-world modeling, by developing video games powered by advanced AI that actually understands 3D worlds.
Instead of just processing text or images, these "world models" can mimic real-life things like how objects move and how light works—making games feel way more realistic.
xAI aims to launch the 1st AI-generated game before the end of 2026
Musk wants to launch xAI's first AI-generated game before the end of next year.
To make it happen, xAI has brought in top researchers from NVIDIA, Zeeshan Patel and Ethan He, known for their skills in world modeling.
The team is also growing fast, with new roles focused on making AI better at handling images, video, and audio—plus some seriously competitive salaries if you're looking to join.