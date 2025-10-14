Elon Musk's xAI is making video games using advanced AI

xAI aims to launch the 1st AI-generated game before the end of 2026

To make it happen, xAI has brought in top researchers from NVIDIA, Zeeshan Patel and Ethan He, known for their skills in world modeling.

The team is also growing fast, with new roles focused on making AI better at handling images, video, and audio—plus some seriously competitive salaries if you're looking to join.