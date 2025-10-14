This AI platform is managing Dubai's city operations in real-time
Dubai just rolled out Dubai Live, an AI-powered platform introduced at GITEX Global 2025.
The goal? To manage city operations in real time and help turn Dubai into a smarter, greener place as part of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
The platform pulls together live data on various city aspects
Dubai Live pulls together live data on things like infrastructure, construction, licensing, and mobility—all in one dashboard.
This lets city officials track what's happening across town and make quick decisions.
It also links up with the Urban Planning Observatory to give insights on projects and economic activity.
It uses digital twin tech to create a virtual model
Using digital twin tech, AI, and predictive analytics, Dubai Live creates a virtual model of the city to forecast needs and guide growth.
Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi described it as "More than just a monitoring system, it is a powerful tool for strategic and investment decision-making," supporting sustainability while keeping services efficient.