This AI platform is managing Dubai's city operations in real-time

Dubai Live pulls together live data on things like infrastructure, construction, licensing, and mobility—all in one dashboard. This lets city officials track what's happening across town and make quick decisions. It also links up with the Urban Planning Observatory to give insights on projects and economic activity.

Using digital twin tech, AI, and predictive analytics, Dubai Live creates a virtual model of the city to forecast needs and guide growth.

Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi described it as "More than just a monitoring system, it is a powerful tool for strategic and investment decision-making," supporting sustainability while keeping services efficient.