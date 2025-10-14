Next Article
Samsung's $3,000 Galaxy Z TriFold is launching soon
Samsung's eye-catching Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone is about to launch in the US later this month.
The phone folds out into a tablet-sized screen and is reportedly confirmed for now to be sold in the US, China, South Korea, and the UAE.
The phone features 3 connected OLED screens
The Z TriFold stands out with three connected OLED screens—giving you a 10-inch display inside and a 6.5-inch cover screen when folded.
It uses a sturdy titanium frame and U-shaped folding design for extra durability.
Under the hood, there's a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB RAM, at least 256GB storage, and a battery around 5,000mAh.
Just a heads up: with an expected price tag of $3,000, it's definitely not cheap—but it could shake up what we expect from foldable phones.