Samsung's $3,000 Galaxy Z TriFold is launching soon

The phone features 3 connected OLED screens

The Z TriFold stands out with three connected OLED screens—giving you a 10-inch display inside and a 6.5-inch cover screen when folded.

It uses a sturdy titanium frame and U-shaped folding design for extra durability.

Under the hood, there's a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB RAM, at least 256GB storage, and a battery around 5,000mAh.

Just a heads up: with an expected price tag of $3,000, it's definitely not cheap—but it could shake up what we expect from foldable phones.