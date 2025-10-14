Noise Master Buds Max with Bose tuning launched in India

Noise just launched its Master Buds Max over-ear headphones in India, packing "Sound by Bose" tuning for ₹9,999. They come in Onyx, Titanium, and Silver, and are up for grabs on Gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

They offer up to 60 hours of playback time You get 40mm drivers with a 20Hz-20kHz range and Bluetooth 5.4 (plus LHDC codec) for crisp wireless audio.

Battery life is a huge 60 hours on USB-C charging.

The active noise cancelation (up to 40dB) adapts across 61 frequency points—so you can actually tune out the world.

Vegan leather earcups and memory foam headband ensure comfort Weighing just 262g and IPX4 water-resistant, these headphones can fold flat for portability, according to reviews, and feature soft vegan leather earcups and a memory foam headband for long listening sessions.

Dynamic EQ smartly boosts bass and treble at low volumes so your music always sounds full.