Citizen scientists discover 3 new 'odd radio circles' Technology Oct 14, 2025

A team of citizen scientists from India's RAD@home project just helped discover three new "odd radio circles" (ORCs)—huge, faint rings that only show up in radio waves.

One of these, called RAD J131346.9+500320, sits about seven billion light-years away and is not only the most distant ORC yet, but also the most energetic.

Even cooler: it features a rare pair of giant expanding rings stretching nearly a million light-years across.