Someone please drop trailers of these 5 south Indian films!

Here are five most-awaited trailers of South Indian cinema

South Indian Cinema has delivered subsequent hits like Valimai, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Acharya, among others, this year so far. In the upcoming months, several high-profile movies like Vikram are awaiting release, but they are yet to get any trailer. This surely is an annoying situation, isn't it? So, here's requesting the respective makers to drop the trailers of these five much-awaited films.

#1 'F3'

F3 is set to release on May 27. Ahead of that, the Telugu film's trailer will be dropped on May 9. It is a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration (2019) and is being directed by Anil Ravipudi. We are eager to see what Venky (Venkatesh Daggubati) and Varun Yadav (Varun Tej) do this time! Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada are their co-actors.

#2 'Kaduva'

A teaser for Kaduva, featuring Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, was released last December. After that, there's been no update. From what we could understand from the teaser, the Shaji Kailas directorial will have Sukumaran as a young rubber planter named Kaduvakunnel Kurian Koruthu/Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. Vivek Oberoi's DIG James Elias Manjiledathu IPS is his rival. Given this description, the anticipation for the trailer is unbearable!

#3 'Don'

Don, led by Sivakarthikeyan, marks his comeback to theaters after the glorious run of his last release, Doctor (2021). The Tamil film, directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, is gearing up for its release on May 13. So, before that, the trailer should drop. Don has the actor as a college-goer who will also be a prankster. So, we cannot wait to see his comedy act.

#4 'Kabzaa'

Kabzaa was slated to hit the theaters on May 18 this year, but going by the silence being maintained by the entire team, it doesn't look likely. The period drama, directed by R Chandru, features Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep, Murli Sharma, and Shriya Saran. Based on the rise of underworld gangsters, the film, set in the 1970s, will see Upendra as an underworld don.

#5 'Vikrant Rona'

To release on July 28, Vikrant Rona is yet to get a solid trailer. Other promotional videos, like a teaser (dropped on April 2), a promotional map clip, and first-look images and photos, were sleek. Led by Sudeep, the upcoming movie has a very Indiana Jones vibe, so viewers are all the more eager to watch the trailer. Anup Bhandari is at the helm.