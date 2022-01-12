'Madhavi Ponmayilaaga' review: Provocative, highly inappropriate visuals, foot-tapping music

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 07:52 pm 2 min read

Just as we have moved past Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava from the film Pushpa, here comes another dance number that is equally inappropriate. Titled Madhavi Ponmayilaaga, this song from Prabhu Deva's upcoming film Theal has been released on Think Music India's YouTube channel. The song features Samyukta Hegde as the lead dancer, while Deva is seen performing action sequences. Here is our review.

Positives Music and the vocals are the cherries on the cake

It looks like this song will come when the hero and villain do something important in the background. Viveka's lyrics blend with the theme. But don't even compare it with the vintage song Madhavi Ponmayilaal featuring Sivaji Ganesan and Padmini just because both the songs have similar titles. Composer C Sathya and singer Priya Hemesh have given their best to emote the mood.

Negatives Inappropriate visuals objectify the dancer

The 3:42-minute-long video starts in a bar-like place where women in glamorous outfits are entertaining drunk men with their dance moves. Hegde makes an entry and undeniably steals the show. The camera angles and dance choreography are kept in a predatory way. In other words, this will be like a typical dance number that comes out of nowhere in a film.

Conclusion You won't regret if you skip this song

We also see other things like Deva thrashing a few people, a villainous-looking man intensely staring at everything, Yogi Babu making some witty reactions, etc. Though the music and singing are appealing, the number is largely forgettable. But the visuals are in a bad taste as for any song belonging to that genre. Verdict: Song and visuals bag 3 and 1 stars, respectively.

Updates 'Theal' is gearing up for a Pongal release

Directed by Harikumar, Theal stars Deva and Hegde. Babu and Easwari Rao will be seen as Durai's (Deva) friend and mother, respectively. Vignesh Vasu has cranked the camera, while National Film Award-winning editor KL Praveen has done the edits. It has been bankrolled by KE Gnanavelraja's Studio Green. Theal is set to hit the big screens on January 14 as a Pongal special.