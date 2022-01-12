Hulk meets Dr. House: Mark Ruffalo-Hugh Laurie collaborating for series

Hulk meets Dr. House: Mark Ruffalo-Hugh Laurie collaborating for series

Hollywood actors Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie will star in Netflix's limited adaptation series

Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel All The Light We Cannot See is getting a four-part limited series backed by Netflix. It's about Marie-Laure, a blind teenager, who meets a German soldier during World War II. And now, it has added two extremely skilled names to its cast: four-time Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo and three-time Golden Globes awardee Hugh Laurie.

The cast Aria Mia Loberti, a blind actor, is the lead

Aria Mia Loberti, a newcomer, will lead the series as Marie-Laure. Loberti is blind in real life, so her portrayal will thankfully be authentic. Meanwhile, the Zodiac star plays her father, Daniel LeBlanc. Described as a clever and caring man, LeBlanc is protective toward his daughter while trying to set her free. He is the main locksmith at the Museum of Natural History, Paris.

Information Laurie plays a World War I veteran in the series

Laurie (known for House, The Night Manager, Veep) takes up another challenging role in his over four-decade-long career. He will portray Etienne LeBlanc, a World War I hero going through a PTSD phase. As part of the French Resistance, his character records clandestine radio broadcasts.

Details 'Stranger Things' creator Shawn Levy is at the helm

As for the crew team, Shawn Levy, the creator of Netflix scorcher Stranger Things and Free Guy, among others, will be at the helm. Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame has been given the duty to pen the script. Both of them will be executive producing the series. Dan Levine and Josh Barry of Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment are the other executive producers.

Fact Levy is directing Ruffalo in 'The Adam Project' too

The series will also have blindness and accessibility consultant, Joe Strechay, aboard. All The Light We Cannot See show will be Levy's 16th directorial. He's directing Ruffalo in The Adam Project, too. The sci-fi film is reuniting the actor with Jennifer Garner after almost two decades. Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana are also part of The Adam Project, which hits Netflix on March 11.

Projects Ruffalo will reprise his role of Hulk in 'She/Hulk'

Separately, we will see Ruffalo as Hulk in She/Hulk, which will consist of 10 episodes. The Disney+ series will release this year. On the other hand, Laurie is currently shooting the second season of Avenue 5, an HBO comedy series. He will also star, direct, and serve as an executive producer for an adaptation of Agatha Christie's book Why Didn't They Ask Evans?