Netflix docu-series 'Crime Stories: India Detectives' out on September 22

Jack Warrender is attached as series director and Claire Cahill is credited as series producer

Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday announced that a four-part documentary series Crime Stories: India Detectives is set to be released on the platform on September 22. Set in Bengaluru, the series aims to explore some of the "most shocking and puzzling crimes that the city has witnessed." Jack Warrender is attached as series director and Claire Cahill is credited as series producer.

Docu-series will feature a crew that follows the Bengaluru Police

Crime Stories: India Detectives will feature a crew that follows the Bengaluru Police and documents a never-seen-before look into the methods and working of the force. "Produced by Minnow Films, the character-based docu-series offers a peek into the psyche of a suspect and a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations," the streamer said in a statement.

The docu-series is directed by N Amit and Jack Rampling

Crime Stories: India Detectives is directed by N Amit and Jack Rampling and produced by Tarun Saldanha. Morgan Matthews and Fiona Stourton are attached as executive producers on the series. Minnow Films has previously backed projects like The Fallen, a film about the loss of British Armed Forces in Afghanistan and Iraq, The Last Survivors, and the Netflix series Bad Boy Billionaires.

Netflix's global fan event 'Tudum' slated for September 25

Meanwhile, Netflix is holding a special event for die-hard fans of its original programmings on September 25 where they will be treated with exclusive first looks from returning and upcoming titles. Inspired by its signature tune, the event has been titled Tudum. The virtual event will be broadcast across the streamer's YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch, at 9:30 pm.

