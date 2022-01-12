Why do I have a love-hate relationship with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'?

Why do I have a love-hate relationship with 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'?

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 06:01 pm 3 min read

It has been two years since the release of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'

Like most Tollywood fans, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is my comfort zone too. Whenever I get tired of browsing through Netflix, I resort to Ala. I can watch it on loop for days without even getting bored (not an exaggeration!). BUT like any good thing, this film also has its flaws that cannot be forgiven. Let's discuss all the good and bad of Ala.

Positives 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' - The name itself sounds like music

Being a Tamil-speaking Tollywood fan, I had to browse through the internet to know what the name meant. But I liked the vibe it created when I said it. Honestly, I would have liked whatever title the film carried, as I have always been a fan of Srinivas's movie titles: Aravindha Sametha - Veera Raghava, Attarintiki Daredi...I can go on all day.

Story NICE story of a NICE man in a NICE way

This family drama is full of factors that we don't see in reality. Because it has been two years since the film released, let me not care about spoilers. Bantu's (Arjun) father Valmiki (Murali Sharma) swaps his infant with that of his boss' child as they were both born on the same day. Though this act is evil, it was well-intentioned (for his son).

Allu Arjun The biggest positive is the man himself

Now let's talk about the lead. Yes, the charmer Arjun. You may catch me praising him more often in this article. Opportunity might have fallen into his lap because he is a star kid. But he sustained success only through his hard work and this film is proof. Be it dancing, acting, being witty— you name it, and he has nailed it in all!

Dance I mean, who else can dance THAT well?

Still from 'Butta Bomma'

Look at his moves in Butta Bomma. The way he effortlessly slithers during the song's whistle portion... And how can we forget the climatic portion in Sittharala Sirapadu where he dances all the while thrashing the hell out of the goons! So, what could possibly go wrong in such a near-perfect film? The answer is misogyny, which we see in most Telugu films.

Negatives Okay, enough with the praises, now let's discuss what's wrong

There are arguably less negatives in Ala when compared to several other films. But these flaws are not something that we can brush off and move on. To start with, Pooja Hegde's role is almost like a cameo appearance. She only appears to shake her legs in dance sequences. There is not even a justification on how love bloomed between the lead actors!

Conclusion There're flaws, agreed. But we can cut it some slack

The worst part is the objectification of Hegde. Clearly, Amulya (Hegde) was uncomfortable with all the leg-glaring by Bantu but he continued with it anyway. I definitely feel that Arjun has to step up and stop romanticizing abuses. There's no second opinion on it. But considering all the other aspects, Ala is (and will be) one of the finest films I have ever watched.