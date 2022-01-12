'90'S Kid' review: 'Naai Sekar's song is catchy, visuals colorful

'90'S Kid' review: 'Naai Sekar's song is catchy, visuals colorful

Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

'Naai Sekar' is gearing up for release on January 13 as a Pongal special

Makers of upcoming Kollywood film Naai Sekar have released a new musical video titled 90'S Kid on Sony Music South's YouTube channel. The track has a peppy element in it and its video features Sathish and Pavithra Lakshmi. The visuals of this song make it stand out. Within days of its release, it has received close to two lakh views. Here's our review.

Vocals GV Prakash's vocals make the track peppier

Composed by Ajesh, the number narrates the efforts of the hero (Sathish) to woo his romantic interest (Lakshmi). GV Prakash (of Madrasapattinam, Veyil fame) is behind the vocals and has given his best, as always. His energetic voice makes the song sound more fun. Words by Kishore Rajkumar are simple, and mostly in 'Tanglish' (Tamil+English) like the popular Why This Kolaveri Di song.

Visuals Bright, engaging visuals are the song's USP

The major positive of this song are the visuals. It is full of colorful graphics and we see a lot of things that remind us of the '90s like the Super Mario game, superhero character Shaktimaan, etc. It goes with the overall theme of the track. Though the whole '90s kids' theme has become more like a cliché now, you will enjoy this one.

Conclusion Verdict: '90'S Kid' is a joyful track, has repeat-listening value

Overall, the peppy song has the full potential to go viral. Double thumbs up to the graphics for taking us back to the '90s. Also, Sathish's comical expressions make the video lot cooler. The music, though catchy and has a hook, lacks uniqueness. Having said that, this number will bring a smile to your face. Verdict: Visuals bag 4 stars, music gets 3 stars.

Details 'Naai Sekar' is set to be released on January 13

Meanwhile, Naai Sekar has Sathish as the titular character. Directed by debutant Kishore Rajkumar, the comedy drama is produced by Kalpathi S Agoram of AGS Entertainment. Lakshmi will be seen as the leading lady. George Mariyan, music composer Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Livingston, Gnanasambandam, and Sriman will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film is gearing up for release on January 13 as a Pongal special.