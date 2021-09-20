Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil flick '96' being remade in Hindi

The cast and director for the remake are yet to be announced

Producer Ajay Kapoor has bagged the rights for the Hindi remake of the much-loved Tamil Blockbuster 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. The 2018 romantic drama followed the story of two high school sweethearts from the batch of 1996 who meet at a reunion, 22 years after they moved apart. The cast and director for the remake are yet to be announced.

Story

The romantic tale can transcend the language barrier: Kapoor

Kapoor said he decided to adapt 96 in Hindi as the heartwarming, light-hearted romantic tale had the ability to transcend the language barrier. "The story breaks the barriers beyond the bounds of language and region, which prompted me to remake the film in Hindi for the national audience," the producer said in a statement.

Preparations

I'm actively working on developing the right script: Kapoor

"I'm actively working on developing the right script with the director and right kind of star cast," he said. "After finalizing everything, I would soon like to make the official announcement of cast and crew," he added. Set on a decent budget, 96 raked in a surprise box office collection in 2018, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

Other details

Kapoor recently wrapped production of upcoming John Abraham-led film

Directed by C Premkumar, the film 96 was praised for its nuanced performances and went on to become a blockbuster upon its release. Kapoor has also recently wrapped production of his upcoming John Abraham-led film Attack. In addition, he is backing a big-budget film based on the Afghanistan rescue crisis, titled Garud.