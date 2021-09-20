Here's every update on Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's next

Stay updated about every detail regarding Shah Rukh Khan's next with Atlee

King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is soon returning on the screens with Pathan. This will be followed by South filmmaker Atlee's untitled action drama. Produced by Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the "massive Pan-Indian outing" is currently in its production phase with Khan and female lead Nayanthara shooting for it in Pune. Here are all the updates about the film.

Plot

Movie to be sketched around a bank robbery?

Although the plotline has been kept strictly concealed, we know that SRK will be playing a double role in the movie. The latest buzz is that the story will be based on a bank robbery. Apparently, Khan has bought the Indian rights to a foreign robbery show, based upon which the tale will be told. Many believe this story to be Netflix's Money Heist.

Title

Buzz: Title is 'Lion'; Thalapathy Vijay to have cameo appearance

Pictures of the Badshah of Bollywood shooting in Pune have gone viral. Along with it speculation about the title. As per reports, the upcoming venture will be called Lion and Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay will make an appearance. Reportedly, Vijay's role will be a cameo. Meanwhile, another report said that director Atlee has tentatively titled the film Jawaan. Earlier, the title apparently was Sanki.

Leaks

Nayanthara, who plays a cop, was spotted shooting action sequences

As we reported earlier, Nayanthara's role was that of a "well sketched out female lead." It seems like she might be playing a police officer. Earlier this month, some pictures from the set were leaked where the Netrikann actress was seen shooting an action sequence, donning a safety vest. Images of the 55-year-old star in black top and blue jeans were also leaked.

Cast

Priyamani has a meaty role, AR Rahman to compose songs

Understandably, Khan wants to reassert his dominance in the industry and is leaving no stone unturned to achieve that. Reportedly, AR Rahman has been booked for the songs, while Anirudh Ravichander will give the background music. Another interesting aspect of the project is its primary cast, which includes Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. And, we'll most likely see more prominent faces!