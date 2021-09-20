'Annabelle Sethupathi' sequel is coming; here's a possible plotline

Debutant filmmaker Deepak Sundarrajan recently gave us a Tamil horror comedy titled Annabelle Sethupathi. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi, the two-hour-and-15-minute movie provided us with neither horror nor comedy. What actually was most horrifying was the makers' announcement at the end of the movie, saying Part-2 was coming! As a sequel is happening, whether we want it or not, here are possible plotlines.

Family

We could get details about Rudra's family of thieves

Heads up: turn around if you want to watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar because spoilers lie ahead. Now, for those who have watched it, we had a family of thieves at the center who enter a haunted house and lead to the ghosts reaching their salvation. In the sequel, we might learn more about the family, including the daughter Rudra (Pannu).

Love angle

We might see Annabelle and Veera's modern age love story

As we know, Rudra is the reincarnation of Annabelle, who was killed by a vile zamindar in the 1940s. It is only at the end that we find out, the reincarnation of Veera Sethupathi (Sethupathi) is also alive who again falls in love with Rudra. But their meet was nothing but hasty and confusing. Their modern love story might be in focus in Part-2.

Ghostly

Will the villainous 'zamindar' finally attain peace?

As we mentioned in the review, a grand palace erected by Veera for Annabelle is the setting for all the action. Although all other ghosts achieve salvation, the zamindar (Jagapathi Babu) does not by the end. This could mean his soul will remain trapped in the palace, which has now become government property. Babu might repent and find peace in the upcoming movie.

Alternate way

Or, Sundarrajan can flesh out an unrelated franchise, new characters

Another possible road for the director is to create an unrelated franchise with a different setting and new characters. Honestly, this way has the most potential for success as Sundarrajan will be able to explore a better screenplay and implement better-written characters. We will just hope the team doesn't end up disappointing us as they did with the first part. All the best!