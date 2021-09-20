Emmy Awards 2021: Top wins and best fashion looks

Sep 20, 2021

The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony was held today, here are the top winners

After a COVID-19-impacted virtual event last year, the Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 was held at Event Deck at LA Live, Los Angeles Sunday evening (Monday morning here). Netflix's The Crown won in major drama categories—Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Actress, Outstanding Drama Series, and Outstanding Actors in Supporting Roles. Ted Lasso won the Outstanding Comedy Series along with a few other mentions. Here are the top moments.

Acting awards

'The Crown': Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor won lead acting awards

Notably, Cedric the Entertainer hosted the live ceremony. Coming to the top acting trophies, Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) bagged the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award. Ewan McGregor (Halston) picked up the Outstanding Actor prize in this category. Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor (The Crown) were the Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Top shows

'Ted Lasso' became the Outstanding Comedy Series

The Crown also came out victorious after being adjudged the Outstanding Drama Series. Meanwhile, Ted Lasso, which was leading the nominations with 13 nods, was the Outstanding Comedy Series. Another Netflix offering, The Queen's Gambit, was the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. In the comedy category, Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Jean Smart (Hacks) won the Outstanding Lead Actor and Lead Actress awards, respectively.

Information

The Roses reunited at the 2021 event in style

Schitt's Creek, which swept the Emmys last year, made its presence known at the 2021 festivities, too. The Roses reunited on the stage to present an award and even had a funny-yet-awkward moment with a possibly blank teleprompter, winning the internet with their comedic chops.

Mentions

RuPaul made Emmy history for this achievement

Meanwhile, RuPaul made Emmy history by becoming the most-awarded person of color in the show's history. He achieved this milestone with 11 wins. His RuPaul's Drag Race S13 won for the Outstanding Competition Program this year. In his acceptance speech, he said, "And for the kids out there watching. We are waiting for you, baby, come on to Mama Ru. Thank you so much."

Red carpet

These were the best looks at today's gala night

Ahead of the event, the red carpet gave us several iconic looks, too! Billy Porter upgraded the oomph quotient by several notches by appearing in a black outfit accessorized with some fluttery wings and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Cynthia Erivo, who was recently roped in for the feature version of Luther, rocked a Louis Vuitton gown. Meanwhile, Kate Winslet arrived donning a black Armani Privé.