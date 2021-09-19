Actor Vijay files civil suit against 11, including parents

Vijay has filed a case in Madras High Court against his parents

Tamil actor Vijay has filed a civil suit against 11 people, including his parents, seeking an injunction restraining them from using his name or the names of his fan clubs in politics. The suit, filed in Madras High Court, also sought a stay on conducting any meeting and activities with the use of the Master actor's name. Here's more.

Details

An interim stay has been sought against the 11 respondents mentioned in the suit, reported The Hindu. The newspaper cited sources to state that several officials associated with the Bigil actor's fan clubs have been also named as the respondents. This could be in connection to Vijay's father registering one of his fan clubs as a political party last year.

Court proceedings

As per media reports, there was a hearing on Friday, when Vijay's father, veteran actor-director SA Chandrasekhar, filed a reply petition on his and his wife Shobha Chandrasekhar's behalf. Notably, no representative of the actor was present in the court that day, leading the judge to adjourn the case. The next hearing is scheduled for September 27.

History

Notably, the director had registered All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India back in 2020. This created a huge uproar as fans thought their favorite actor was venturing into the field of active politics. However, Vijay had clarified his stance with a statement. He said he had no direct or indirect relations with the party floated by his father.

Quote

Last year, the Azhagiya Tamizh Magan actor's statement had read: "I request my fans to not join the political party that my father has started, or work for it. I regret that there is no connection between that party and us and our movement."

Recent decision

Currently, Chandrasekhar is the General Secretary of the party and his wife is the treasurer. Notably, the party recently decided to contest in the local body polls, reported TOI. The portal cited sources to report that the ex-fan association has taken Vijay's consent but he would not be participating. However, Vijay's pictures and the party's flag will reportedly be used heavily during the campaign.