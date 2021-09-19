Aishwarya wraps up 'Ponniyin Selvan'; Part-1 releasing in summer 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave an update about Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' recently

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan announced Sunday that she has completed shooting for her upcoming multi-starrer project, Ponniyin Selvan. Helmed by her Guru director Mani Ratnam, the epic saga will come out in two parts. And the poster shared by Rai Bachchan today reveals the first part, titled PS-1, will come out in the summer of 2022. Here are more details about the period drama.

She confirmed about the role back in 2019

The poster had a regal sword at the center with "PS-1" written over it in bold gold letters. Rai Bachchan shared the post with several emoticons in the caption. The Fanney Khan actress had confirmed her role in this film back in 2019. "It's a privilege to work with Mani garu, my guru," she had said then.

This is what Rai Bachchan shared on Instagram

Instagram post A post shared by aishwaryaraibachchan_arb on September 19, 2021 at 2:21 pm IST

The team resumed shooting a few months back

Reportedly, shooting for the venture had been resumed in July after the COVID-19 situation allowed for working outdoors. The first poster was also released then. The team, led by Ratnam, has shot the film in various parts of Thailand, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, and Hyderabad. Presented by Subaskaran, the magnum opus is being produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

Prakash Raj, Vikram, Aishwarya Lekshmi also part of cast

Based on a historical Tamil novel by the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, Ponniyin Selvan is the tale of Arulmozhi Varman who becomes the Chola ruler, Rajaraja Chola I. Prominent names like Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi are associated with the project. Actor Prakash Raj will apparently play the role of Sundara Chozhar.

The actress is reportedly playing an antagonist in the film

Coming to Rai Bachchan's role, it is being said that she might essay an antagonist's part. Her character might be named Nandhini or Mandhakini. The movie will most likely see a theatrical release. While the actress was last seen onscreen in 2018, the ace director recently produced/presented Navarasa, which was created to help those in the Tamil cinema fraternity affected by the COVID-19 crisis.