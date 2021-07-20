Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' to release in two parts

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 10:18 am

Mani Ratnam-directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan' is set to release next year

Ponniyin Selvan, helmed by Mani Ratnam, is set to be made in two parts and will be released next year, as per a poster dropped recently. In it, we can see the text PS-1 displayed in large fonts, and "PART: ONE" written below the full movie title. Presented by Subaskaran, the magnum opus is produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. Here's more.

Premiere

Part one of the movie hits the screens next year

Ratnam's favorite, AR Rahman will be composing its music. The other talented crew of this film includes Ravi Varman, Thota Tharrani, Sreekar Prasad and Jeyamohan. The poster gives a royal historical vibe. It has a sword facing downward in front of a huge shield that has a tiger engraved as a symbol. Further, it revealed that part one is slated for a 2022 release.

Twitter Post

Check out the poster here

Cast

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reunites with her 'Guru' director

While sharing the poster, Madras Talkies's tweet read, "The golden era comes to life!" Ratnam's directorial is a multi-starrer project, which reunites him with his Guru actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The duo has also worked together later in Raavan (2010). It also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore, Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Lekshmi among other talented actors.

Inspiration

The story is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

According to reports, the film has been shot in Thailand and Hyderabad. Ratnam resumed filming in Puducherry last week. Apparently, one more schedule will be shot in Madhya Pradesh or Hyderabad. Ponniyin Selvan is based on the tale of Arulmozhi Varman who becomes the Chola ruler, Rajaraja Chola I. It's an adaptation of a historical Tamil novel by the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Projects

Ratnam is also backing the much-anticipated 'Navarasa'

Apart from this period drama, Ratnam also has Navarasa in pipeline. This is an anthology series directed by nine directors who will deliver nine stories showing nine types of emotions. Gautham Vasudev-Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Arvind Swami, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun KM, and Vasanth Sai are among the talented directors. It is set to premiere on Netflix on August 6.