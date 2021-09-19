Salman Khan to be paid Rs. 350cr for 'Bigg Boss-15'?

Is Salman Khan charging this humongous amount for 'Bigg Boss 15'?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 concluded with great fanfare just yesterday but fans will soon enjoy the reality show in its television format. Superstar Salman Khan will be back to host Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV next month. And, he's reportedly charging a massive fee this season. Associated with the show for the past 11 seasons, Khan is one of its biggest attractions.

Khan will be getting Rs. 25cr for every week's appearance

As per a new report, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star will be paid a whopping Rs. 350 crore for 14 weeks. This means he is charging around Rs. 25 crore per week. Notably, the actor only appears for the Saturday and Sunday episodes, when elimination takes place. Khan will be also headlining the grand premiere event, scheduled to take place on October 2.

The 15th season of 'Bigg Boss' begins on October 2

LetsOTT Exclusive: #SalmanKhan will be paid a huge remuneration for Bigg Boss 15 - ₹350 crores for 14 weeks. pic.twitter.com/PgXeZgYp6p — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) September 18, 2021

Rumors said he earned Rs. 403cr in Season 13!

Notably, rumors of the actor charging an enormous amount go viral every year. Ahead of Season 14, reports suggested Khan used to get Rs. 2.5 crore per episode for Seasons 4-6. Then, his fees were hiked to Rs. 5 crore in Season 7. Apparently, he charged Rs. 31 crore per week for Bigg Boss 13. If true, he earned Rs. 403cr for that season!

'BB Telugu 5': Nagarjuna rumored to be charging Rs. 11cr

Interestingly, similar reports surrounded Nagarjuna, too, as he began hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It was said that the Telugu superstar had hiked his remuneration massively this year, taking it to Rs. 11 to 12 crore for the entire season.

Pratik Sehajpal is the first confirmed participant this season

Now coming to the contestants, BB OTT finalist Pratik Sehajpal recently became the first confirmed contestant for the TV show. Apart from him, we can expect a couple of ex-BB OTT contestants to enter the Bigg Boss house. Names like Arjun Bijlani, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Marda, Anusha Dandekar, Sanaya Irani, Disha Vakani, Parth Samthaan, and Mohsin Khan have been also speculated.

'Baaghi 3' actor Manav Gohil dismissed rumors of participating

The name of popular television actor Manav Gohil was also being discussed but the Baaghi 3 actor dismissed the speculations recently. Speaking to a portal, he said, "I'm not doing Bigg Boss this year also. I've been getting a lot of calls and messages on social media about this, but no, the fact is I'm right now busy shooting for something else."

Check out the teaser for the upcoming season here