Akshay Kumar's 'The End' looking at August 2022 premiere

Akshay Kumar might greet us with 'The End' in August 2022

Akshay Kumar was supposed to debut in the digital format this year with the Prime Video series, The End. Despite being announced two years back, the project didn't materialize before Kumar's Laxmii premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The good news is, the series is still happening and shooting is likely to start in January 2022. A new report suggests it might premiere in August 2022.

Shooting to go on for three months across various locations

The actor had himself confirmed he would begin shooting for the web show next year during a promotional event for Bell Bottom. Now, a report by LetsOTT Global has revealed a timeline of the production. According to the portal, shooting for the series will begin in January 2022 and go on for three months. It will be shot in various locations across the globe.

LetsOTT EXCLUSIVE: #AkshayKumar's digital debut, THE END for Amazon Prime, goes on floors in January 2022. Will be shot across the globe over a period of 3 months.



August 2022 release plan. pic.twitter.com/xqdOc01PgE — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) September 18, 2021

Web series to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

If things go as per plan, we'll see the project ready to premiere by August next year, said the report. As mentioned earlier, the show will come to Amazon Prime Video. Backed by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment, it's said to be of the action genre and will reportedly deliver a cinematic experience. Akki had announced the series in 2019 by performing some fiery stunts.

This is all that we know about the show

On the action thriller, Kumar earlier said, "The End takes me back to my days of stunts, something I have always had a real passion for." Speaking to Variety, the Khiladi of Bollywood said the show will have "real-life, heart-raising action." Further, it is being said that it will be a three-part series, spanning across three years with each season having around six episodes.

Most recently seen in 'Bell Bottom', Kumar has these lined-up

Before starting on The End, Kumar is booked and busy with multiple projects. Currently, he is shooting for Ranjit M Tewari's Cinderella in London. Earlier reports said, he will wrap up OMG: Oh My God! 2 in 15 days. The 54-year-old will most likely finish Ram Setu by this year, too. He also has Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, and Atrangi Re in the pipeline.