Akshay Kumar confirms 'The End' will begin filming in 2022

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 10, 2021, 05:54 pm

Akshay Kumar to begin filming his web series, 'The End,' next year

Akshay Kumar has been keeping his fans waiting - his debut web series The End was announced almost two years back. But, during a promotional event for his upcoming movie Bell Bottom, the actor confirmed that it is going to hit the floors next year. It was supposed to be his streaming debut this year, but Laxmii premiered on Disney+ Hotstar before that.

Quote

Kumar admitted that the project has taken 'a little time'

When asked whether The End is still on the cards, the Airlift actor replied, "I am doing the project. I can't tell you anything about it. It's been written and yes, it has taken a little time." "But, by next year, I will start the web series," he confirmed. It's said to be of the action genre and will reportedly deliver a cinematic experience.

OTT Platform

'The End' will stream on Amazon Prime Video

Backed by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment, the series was earlier supposed to begin its filming by the end of this year. Now, it has shifted to 2022 and we hope that it does not get delayed any further. It will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video. To recall, Kumar had announced the series in 2019 by performing some daredevil stunts with fire on stage.

Seasons

It is said to be a three-part series

The End is not going to be a long stretched series. According to an earlier report, it will consist of three seasons of six episodes each. Apparently, Kumar is doing this show because of his son Aarav. "He told me that I have to get into the digital space. It's amazing to learn from the youngsters," he had said at the series launch event.

Theatrical Release

Meanwhile, Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' is releasing in theaters

Coming to Bell Bottom, it's the first big Bollywood movie that will release in cinemas. This was first announced in June and that time the release date was July 27, but due to another wave of COVID-19 and the resultant restrictions, there was uncertainty about its release. But now the much-awaited Ranjit M Tewari-directorial is finally hitting the theaters on August 19.