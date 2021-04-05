Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 11:45 am

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He was busy shooting his upcoming movie, Ram Setu, at the time of his diagnosis. Its producer, Vikram Malhotra, mandated the crew to get tested before reporting to the sets. And now, reports said that as many as 45 junior artists were diagnosed to have contracted the disease before starting the shoot.

Details Shoot was scheduled to happen today with 100 crew members

According to reports, the shoot was scheduled to continue at Mumbai's Madh Island today, with an incoming team of 100 junior artists. Of these, 45 tested positive. The testing of the incoming crew was a part of precautionary measures enforced by both Malhotra and the leading man of the film. This news comes as India is braving the second wave of the viral outbreak.

Statement Timely diagnosis helped prevent infiltration on the set

Since the testing is done one or two days prior to the shoot, timely diagnosis helped prevent infiltration on the set. The report was confirmed by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) General Secretary Ashok Dubey. He told a daily, "Ram Setu has been taking full precautions. It is really unfortunate that 45 people from our Junior Artistes Association have tested positive (sic)."

Source 'Kumar is very particular that every safety protocol is maintained'

A source told ETimes that today's shoot stands canceled and it will take at least about 13-14 days for it to resume. They commented that the Ram Setu makers have been pretty careful with protocols. "Akshay himself has got tested many times and is very particular that every safety protocol is maintained on the set, come what may," added the source.

Looking back The actor informed yesterday, has currently been hospitalized